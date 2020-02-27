APOLLO Exchange finalist in Insurance-Canada.ca 2020 Technology Awards

TORONTO, ON, Feb. 27, 2020/InsPress/ — APOLLO Exchange took home second runner up in the 2020 Technology Awards, presented as part of the 18th annual Insurance-Canada.ca Technology Conference in Toronto on February 25, 2020.

The awards highlight and celebrate the use of technologies that impact the insurance industry across Canada. Aviva Canada took home the top prize.

“It’s always great to see the work that the APOLLO team has done be recognized,” said APOLLO CEO Jeff McCann. “This is a great accomplishment, not only for us but our broker and carrier partners as well.” Along with McCann, APOLLO teammates Sharon Bajwa, David Dyck and Justin Hamade were on hand to accept the award.

Winners were selected by a panel of jurors and revealed as part of the 18th annual Insurance-Canada.ca Technology Confernece held at the Beanfield Centre in Toronto.

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, APOLLO Exchange

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About the APOLLO Exchange

The APOLLO Exchange (legal name “Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd.”) is Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace. Apollo empowers brokers to instantly quote, bind, and issue policy documents for hundreds of classes of small business in real time, or white label the Exchange to sell directly from their website. Brokerages integrated with the Exchange are able to respond to the changing expectations of buyers and forward thinking employees. For more information, visit: http://apollocover.com/