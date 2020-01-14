APOLLO Exchange partners with Navacord to offer a digital insurance buying experience

TORONTO, ON, January 14, 2020/InsPress/ — APOLLO has partnered with Navacord Corp., a leading Canadian insurance and risk management brokerage to provide innovative products and technology to its more than 900 insurance professionals across Canada. Navacord will begin to utilize the APOLLO Exchange technology platform that enables brokers to instantly transact insurance online.

“Navacord is broker-focused, forward thinking, with a strong entrepreneurial mindset,” said APOLLO Exchange CEO, Jeff McCann. “Those values are demonstrated in their business structure, their culture, rapid growth, and now in this partnership with APOLLO.”

Navacord Corp. officially surpassed the $1 billion premium threshold last year after adding Vancouver Island-based Waypoint Insurance Services to its growing family of firms on October 1, 2019. Waypoint was Navacord’s eleventh partnership in 2019 alone, and seventh located in Western Canada.

“This partnership with APOLLO is another exciting step in our commitment to providing industry leading products and technology solutions as we continue our growth strategy,” said Shawn DeSantis, President and CEO of Navacord. “With additional data insights, APOLLO Exchange further enhances our ability to provide personalized service to clients with the best advice and solutions tailored for their business needs.”

The multi-year agreement was signed in early 2020.

The APOLLO Exchange is an insurance technology platform that enables brokers to instantly transact insurance online. APOLLO enables brokers with three tools: Broker Portal, where individual brokers are able to browse insurance products, receive immediate quotes, transact policies, and have documents issued in real time. The Launchpad, a white labeled eCommerce solution for each brokerage website and Program Automations, leveraging the Exchange platform to automate existing portfolios.

APOLLO’s partnership with Navacord will enable staff to spend less time on paperwork and more time building relationships and providing advice and council to their clients.

About the APOLLO Exchange

The APOLLO Exchange (legal name “Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd.”) is Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace. The Exchange offers brokers a way to transact insurance online and in real time. APOLLO works with carriers to digitize insurance products, giving them valuable insights from data that has traditionally been locked away in paper-based processes. Brokerages integrated with the Exchange are able to respond to the changing expectations of buyers and forward thinking employees.

For more information, visit: http://apollocover.com/

About Navacord

Headquartered in Toronto, Navacord is one of the largest insurance and risk management solutions providers in the Canadian marketplace. We operate in Canada through eighteen Broker Partners and two Managing General Agents. Broker Partners deliver local, personalized service to their clients while being supported by the additional expertise, resources and efficiencies of a national brokerage. Navacord is the preferred partner for entrepreneurial insurance brokerages seeking to grow as a part of something bigger, while maintaining their unique identity and culture. For more information, visit www.navacord.com.