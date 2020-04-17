APOLLO Exchange welcomes Joel Schuster as Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel

TORONTO, ON, April 16, 2020/InsPress/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO Exchange”) is pleased to announce that Joel Schuster has joined the leadership team as Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel.

Mr. Schuster brings more than 18 years of experience to the role, most recently as the Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Avigilon Corporation, a publicly traded video surveillance software and hardware manufacturer purchased in 2018 by Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) for US$1billion.

“Joel’s legal background combined with his operational experience make him an incredible asset to the APOLLO Exchange team,” said Jeff McCann, CEO. “We’re excited to have Joel help us accelerate our incredible growth this year.”

Mr. Schuster will oversee operations and legal affairs as the company continues to scale its suite of digital insurance products to better serve its network of over 160 property and casualty brokerages.

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, APOLLO Exchange

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About APOLLO Exchange

APOLLO Exchange is Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace. APOLLO Exchange empowers brokers to instantly quote, bind, and issue policy documents for hundreds of classes of small business in real time, or white label the platform to sell directly from their website. Brokerages integrated with APOLLO Exchange are able to respond to the changing expectations of buyers and forward thinking employees. For more information, visit: http://apollocover.com/