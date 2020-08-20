APOLLO Exchange welcomes Madison Cheffins to Broker Success team

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 20, 2020/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO”) is pleased to announce that Madison Cheffins has joined the APOLLO team as a broker success manager.

Cheffins brings years of experience as an insurance broker and former user and advocate of the APOLLO broker portal, most recently at one of western Canada’s largest independent brokerages.

“Madison has experienced firsthand the incredible benefits of APOLLO technology to brokers,” said Margo Lyons, Head of Broker Distribution for APOLLO. “That experience will make her a valuable resource to our broker partners and accelerate our growth.”

Cheffins joins Lyons’ team alongside broker success manager Julie Thierman in continuing to provide award-winning service to the over 170 brokerages that are partnered with APOLLO.

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, APOLLO Exchange

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About APOLLO

APOLLO is Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, empowers brokers to instantly quote, bind, and issue policy documents for hundreds of classes of small business in real time, or white label the platform to sell directly from their website. Brokerages integrated with the APOLLO Exchange are able to respond to the changing expectations of buyers and forward thinking employees. For more information, visit: http://apollocover.com/