APOLLO has joined the Canadian Association of MGAs

VANCOUVER, BC, MAR. 12, 2021/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO”) is pleased to announce its membership in the Canadian Association of MGAs (CAMGA).

CAMGA is the foremost national trade association representing Property & Casualty MGA’s and is dedicated to shaping the landscape of delegated underwriting in Canada. Among its varied remits, CAMGA articulates the interests of its members in discussions with Federal and Provincial/Territory bodies, government departments, and regulators.

“Our membership with CAMGA is a testament to our long-term commitment to contribute to shaping the MGA industry,” said APOLLO’s Chief Underwriting Officer Marco Andolfatto. “The entire APOLLO team is excited to explore the opportunities that our membership brings.”

“CAMGA is honored that a technology-leading MGA like Apollo has joined as a member. Collectively, CAMGA members are helping shape the MGA marketplace into one where professionalism and confidence are of the highest standard; Apollo joins the other members who believe in that goal, and are contributing through the association in setting the gold standard for MGAs in Canada,” said Steve Masnyk, Managing Director of CAMGA.

