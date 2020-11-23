APOLLO Insurance hires Tracey Swain as CFO to support expansion

TORONTO, ON, NOV. 23, 2020/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO Insurance”) (TSXV: APLO Reserved) is pleased to announce that Tracey Swain has joined the APOLLO leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Swain brings over twenty years of experience in progressive accounting, audit, and finance roles for global companies. Most recently, Swain served as CFO for O2E Brands, a privately-held and parent company of 1-800-Got-Junk? founded out of Vancouver, BC. Previously, Swain served as Vice President of Internal Audit for Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) and was Vice President of Corporate Finance for Adidas (XTRA: ADS).

“Tracey couldn’t have joined APOLLO at a better time,” said Jeff McCann, CEO of APOLLO Insurance. “With her extensive financial and public markets experience, she will be instrumental in scaling APOLLO’s aggressive growth into 2021.”

Swain’s mandate will include building and leveraging financial systems, processes and controls to support APOLLO’s strategic and operational plans.

“I am excited to join the APOLLO team. APOLLO is poised for rapid expansion, and I look forward to leading a finance team that will be a strong partner to both our internal business leaders and our industry partners.”

Tracey completed her Bachelor’s of Commerce in Accounting from the University of British Columbia and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA).

