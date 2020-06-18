APOLLO launches bind online Builder’s Risk insurance product on the Exchange

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 18, 2020/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd., (“APOLLO”) Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace, has partnered with Great American Insurance Group to offer an entirely digital Builder’s Risk insurance product on the APOLLO Exchange platform.

This Builder’s Risk program offers limits up to $2 million and covers residential and commercial structures while they are under construction, or being remodeled or renovated. The product is live and available to APOLLO’s network of over 160 Canadian property and casualty brokerages.

Canadian insurance brokers are able to access all of the products on the APOLLO Exchange by registering for free. This Builder’s Risk product pays 20% commission to the broker.

“We pride ourselves on driving innovation from broker partner feedback. We have had many requests for this product so the team and our brokers are really excited for this launch,” said APOLLO CEO Jeff McCann. “Credit to Great American, and specifically Michelle Morin, for coordinating their team across North America to test and deploy this product during COVID.”

As with every APOLLO Exchange product, the entire process, from quoting, binding coverage, and issuing policy documents is immediate, online, and paper free.

Great American is one of several carriers that offer their products on the APOLLO Exchange.

APOLLO gives brokers more access to products, and offers a new distribution channel and access to data for insurance carriers who partner with the APOLLO Exchange. “We offer more than a low cost distribution channel to our insurance carrier partners — we offer marketing expertise alongside data-driven insights into the performance of their products,” said McCann.

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, Head of Marketing & PR

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About APOLLO

APOLLO is Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, empowers brokers to instantly quote, bind, and issue policy documents for hundreds of classes of small business in real time, or white label the platform to sell directly from their website. Brokerages integrated with the APOLLO Exchange are able to respond to the changing expectations of buyers and forward thinking employees. For more information, visit: http://apollocover.com/

Availability of the Apollo Exchange and the products described herein are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, including jurisdiction, and other terms and conditions. Descriptions of the Apollo Exchange and such products contained herein are qualified in their entirety by such requirements, terms, and conditions. All rights reserved.