APOLLO launches Condo and Townhouse Insurance

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 4, 2022/insPRESS/ – APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading InsurTech, is pleased to announce the launch of a new Condo and Townhouse Insurance product.

The latest product to be released by APOLLO is an insurance package that’s been specifically designed for condominium and townhouse owners. Offering coverage of owner-occupied units, including those with select home-based businesses, this product provides Personal Property, Additional Living Expenses, Personal Liability, as well a special condo owner’s package that includes Loss Assessment, Unit Improvements, Additional Unit coverage, and more.

“The varying needs of our customers were top-of-mind when we developed our Condo and Townhouse Insurance product,” shared Raman Randhawa, Senior Director, Insurance Products at APOLLO. “What we have created is versatile enough to support the needs of Canadians who are buying their first condo or townhouse, as well as existing owners who may have started a home-based business or upgraded their unit.”

In the coming weeks, APOLLO will release additional coverages for this product to include rented and vacant units, in order to better serve the Canadian market.

APOLLO is making insurance effortless for small businesses by delivering a people-first buying experience through time-saving technology and a deep understanding of the communities they serve.

As a digital insurance provider, APOLLO is committed to the continual enhancement of company processes and product offerings. Gathering feedback from the insurance broker community and consumers alike, APOLLO is constantly using data to iterate and improve in order to meet customer needs and provide an effortless insurance experience.

As with every APOLLO product, the entire insurance purchasing experience, from quote to policy document issuance, is immediate, online, and paper free.

In April of 2019, APOLLO launched its proprietary technology, which leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, bind, collect payment, and deliver policies. This allows thousands of brokers, individuals, and small businesses to buy online without human intervention.

About APOLLO

APOLLO (legal name “Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd.”) is making insurance effortless for individuals and small businesses. As Canada’s leading online insurance provider, APOLLO delivers a people-first buying experience through time-saving technology and a deep understanding of the communities we serve. Find out more at apollocover.com.