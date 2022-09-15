APOLLO launches enhanced Builder’s Risk Insurance product

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022/insPRESS/ – APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading InsurTech, is pleased to announce the launch of a new, enhanced Builder’s Risk (Course of Construction) Insurance product.

APOLLO is making insurance effortless for small businesses by delivering a people-first buying experience through time-saving technology and a deep understanding of the communities they serve.

The latest enhancement to be released by APOLLO is an improved Builder’s Risk product — also known as Course of Construction — through the global insurance market, Lloyd’s of London. This product now offers enhanced coverages, limits, and expanded eligibility, including coverage of projects in all provinces, except Quebec, all construction types, up to $5M in project value, additional Premise Liability limits, buildings up to 80 years old, and more.

“I’m very proud of the entire team, as they worked extremely hard to bring this product to market,” shared Bryan Kinney, APOLLO’s VP, Insurance Product. “All of us at APOLLO are excited to announce that our new Builder’s Risk product offers flexible coverage across all construction types at competitive premiums in a simplified digital application process for both residential and commercial projects.”

As a digital insurance provider, APOLLO is committed to the continual enhancement of company processes and product offerings. Gathering feedback from the insurance broker community and consumers alike, APOLLO is constantly using data to iterate and improve in order to meet customer needs and provide an effortless insurance experience.

As with every APOLLO product, the entire insurance purchasing experience, from quote to policy document issuance, is immediate, online, and paper free.

In April of 2019, APOLLO launched its proprietary technology, which leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, bind, collect payment, and deliver policies. This allows thousands of brokers, individuals, and small businesses to buy online without human intervention.

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, VP Marketing & PR

APOLLO Insurance

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About APOLLO

APOLLO (legal name “Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd.”) is making insurance effortless for individuals and small businesses. As Canada’s leading online insurance provider, APOLLO delivers a people-first buying experience through time-saving technology and a deep understanding of the communities we serve. Find out more at apollocover.com.