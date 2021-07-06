APOLLO now offers buy-online insurance for food truck, mobile vendors, and e-commerce businesses

VANCOUVER, BC, JULY 6, 2021/insPRESS/ —APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with certain underwriters at Lloyd’s of London to offer two brand new package products: Street Food Vendors & Mobile Vendors. These products are on offer to brokers and their clients, available to purchase digitally.

These exclusive package products offer commercial general liability (CGL) limits of up to $5 million and content coverage up to $50K. They also cover e-commerce businesses that offer online sales — for example on platforms like Amazon, Etsy, Doordash, and UberEats.

Brokers receive a 20% commission on these products. As with many products listed on the Exchange, brokers are also able to offer a monthly payment option to their clients.

“We are excited to announce these two new package products,” said Marco Andolfatto, APOLLO’s Chief Underwriting Officer. “As we continue through the summer months, and see the continued growth in the street food, mobile vendor, and e-commerce segments, these products will ensure our broker partners can serve a wide variety of clients.”

As with every APOLLO Exchange product, the entire process, from quoting, binding coverage, and issuing policy documents is immediate, online, and paper-free.

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, VP Marketing & PR

APOLLO Insurance

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada’s leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

Availability of the Apollo Exchange and the products described herein are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, including jurisdiction, and other terms and conditions. Descriptions of the Apollo Exchange and such products contained herein are qualified in their entirety by such requirements, terms, and conditions. All rights reserved.