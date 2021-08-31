APOLLO now offers buy-online insurance for Vacant Property

VANCOUVER, BC, AUGUST 31, 2021/insPRESS/ – APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading online insurance provider, is excited to announce its Vacant Property Liability package. APOLLO’s new product is designed for both residential and commercial vacant properties. Brokers can now offer their clients an entirely digital experience when purchasing Vacant Property Liability.



APOLLO’s exclusive Vacant Property product offers commercial general liability (CGL) limits of up to $5 million and content coverage up to $50K. Eligible properties include residential and commercial – lot/land, building, or condo unit.

Brokers receive a 20% commission. As with many products listed on the Exchange, brokers are also able to offer a monthly or annual payment option to their clients.

“We are delighted to announce our Vacant Property Liability product,” said Marco Andolfatto, APOLLO’s Chief Underwriting Officer. “As we continue to enhance our digital shelf of products here at APOLLO, our new Vacant Property Liability policy is an exceptional product as it allows our broker partners to immediately serve those clients engaged in common activities such as purchasing land for future development or investment condominiums.”



As with every APOLLO Exchange product, the entire process, from quoting, binding coverage, and issuing policy documents is immediate, online, and paper-free.

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, VP Marketing & PR

APOLLO Insurance

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About APOLLO Insurance

Apollo Insurance Solutions (“APOLLO Insurance”) is Canada’s leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

Availability of the Apollo Exchange and the products described herein are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, including jurisdiction, and other terms and conditions. Descriptions of the Apollo Exchange and such products contained herein are qualified in their entirety by such requirements, terms, and conditions. All rights reserved.