APOLLO welcomes Chloe Lyons as Director of Recruitment

VANCOUVER, BC, MAR. 29, 2021/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO”) is pleased to announce that Chloe Lyons has joined the APOLLO team as Director of Recruitment.

Chloe brings over 10 years of talent acquisition experience from across the industry to the APOLLO team, most recently from Travelers (NYSE:TRV). Her depth of experience will enable APOLLO to attract top talent by implementing an analytical approach to developing and improving recruitment processes.

At APOLLO, Chloe will work closely with Lana McGarry, VP of People and Culture, to ensure that culture and values are cultivated as APOLLO continues to rapidly expand the incredible team.

“Chloe brings innovative and creative ideas to attract the best talent to join the APOLLO team,” said McGarry. “We are excited to have her on board!”

“I am very happy to be part of the APOLLO team! We have a phenomenal group of individuals all working towards a common goal of being the most broker-centric insurance wholesaler in the world. I’m excited to continue to bring top talent into APOLLO, build the recruitment function and make us a top employer in the insurance industry.” said Lyons.

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, Head of Marketing & PR

APOLLO Exchange

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada’s leading online insurance company. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

Availability of the Apollo Exchange and the products described herein are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, including jurisdiction, and other terms and conditions. Descriptions of the Apollo Exchange and such products contained herein are qualified in their entirety by such requirements, terms, and conditions. All rights reserved.