APOLLO welcomes Christopher Aloussis as Broker Success Manager

VANCOUVER, BC, FEB. 04, 2021/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO”) is pleased to announce that Christopher Aloussis has joined the APOLLO team as Broker Success Manager.

Christopher’s unique background as an insurance broker will add invaluable experience to APOLLO’s Broker Success Team, led by Head of Broker Distribution Margo Lyons.

At APOLLO, Christopher will work closely with brokers to ensure constant clarity on product features, further enhancing APOLLO’s award-winning service.

“Christopher brings a wealth of experience to the APOLLO Broker Success Team,” said Lyons. “His time as a broker will be an incredible asset for the community of APOLLO brokers.”

Aloussis joins the Broker Distribution Team alongside Broker Success Manager Julie Bordignon and Broker Engagement Managers Edwina McKinnon and Madison Cheffins in continuing to provide award-winning service to the over 2,000 brokers who are partnered with APOLLO.

“I’m excited to be a part of the APOLLO team, it’s a great opportunity to be able to positively impact brokers and small businesses,” said Aloussis.

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, Head of Marketing & PR

APOLLO Exchange

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada’s leading online insurance company. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

Availability of the Apollo Exchange and the products described herein are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, including jurisdiction, and other terms and conditions. Descriptions of the Apollo Exchange and such products contained herein are qualified in their entirety by such requirements, terms, and conditions. All rights reserved.