APOLLO welcomes David Blanchard as Vice President of Compliance and Underwriting Operations

VANCOUVER, BC, MAR. 2, 2021/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO”) is pleased to announce that David Blanchard has joined the APOLLO team as Vice President of Compliance and Underwriting Operations.

Blanchard brings years of extensive operations and compliance experience to APOLLO’s Product Team, led by Chief Underwriting Officer Marco Andolfatto. Most recently, he served as Totten Insurance Group’s Director of Compliance & Strategic Initiatives.

“David is an essential addition to the APOLLO team,” said Andolfatto. “His expertise and skills will not only ensure strong compliance adherence but also elevate the value we bring to our insurer partners during this period of rapid product expansion.”

Blanchard will continue to build APOLLO’s strong compliance regime, ensuring APOLLO meets provincial regulatory requirements and adheres to market standards. David’s depth of expertise will also contribute to building APOLLO’s already strong relationships with carrier partners.

At APOLLO, Blanchard will work closely with Bryan Kinney, VP of Product Development, Raman Randhawa, Director of Personal Lines, and Joyce Wong, Underwriting Services Specialist.

“APOLLO is a driving force in the Canadian insurance industry,” said Blanchard. “Jeff, Marco, and the rest of the team have made incredible progress in a short period of time and I am excited to be a part of the next stage in this journey.”



For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, Head of Marketing & PR

APOLLO Exchange

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada’s leading online insurance company. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

Availability of the Apollo Exchange and the products described herein are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, including jurisdiction, and other terms and conditions. Descriptions of the Apollo Exchange and such products contained herein are qualified in their entirety by such requirements, terms, and conditions. All rights reserved.