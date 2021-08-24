APOLLO welcomes Doan Doan as Director of Specialty Lines

VANCOUVER, BC, AUGUST 24, 2021/insPRESS/ – APOLLO Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO”), Canada’s leading online insurance provider for small businesses and individuals, is pleased to announce that Doan Doan has joined the APOLLO team as Director of Specialty Lines.



Doan brings over 10 years of experience in the insurance industry to APOLLO’s Product Development team. Most recently, Doan served as an Underwriting Specialist at Sovereign Canada, where she was accountable for the profitability and the growth of new and existing program businesses. Doan has a focus on specialty lines such as Professional Liability, Management Liability, Medical Malpractice, and Excess Liability.



“Doan’s extensive amount of knowledge in the insurance industry will add momentum to APOLLO’s product development team,” said APOLLO Vice President of Product Development Bryan Kinney. “ Her experience in specialty lines will be an incredible asset to our team. We are excited to have her join us, as she will be a great fit to APOLLO’s fast-paced environment.”

Doan will support building out APOLLO’s products while ensuring we continue to accelerate in providing new products for our brokers and small businesses. She will provide her expertise as required to implement new packages for our customers.



“I am very excited to be part of the APOLLO team, where a company leverages its technology to serve the underserved markets and enhance customer experience,” said Doan.

In January 2021, APOLLO announced the close of an oversubscribed $13.5 million Series A financing round. Gravitas Securities Inc. led the financing which resulted in a strong and diverse shareholder base that included Trisura Group Ltd. (TSX: TSU), an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance segments of the market, and Liberty Mutual Insurance, a Fortune 100 company that is the sixth-largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2019 gross written premium.

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, VP Marketing & PR

APOLLO Insurance

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada’s leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.



For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

