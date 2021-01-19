APOLLO welcomes Edwina McKennon as Broker Engagement Manager

VANCOUVER, BC, JAN. 19, 2021/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO”) is pleased to announce that Edwina McKennon has joined the APOLLO team as Broker Engagement Manager.

McKennon brings over 10 years of insurance industry experience to APOLLO’s Broker Distribution Team, led by Head of Broker Distribution Margo Lyons.

At APOLLO, she will work to engage with brokers and provide support to the Broker Distribution team, further enhancing APOLLO’s award-winning service.

“Edwina has an impressive desire to improve service standards in this industry that fits perfectly with APOLLO’s mission,” said Lyons. “She will be an incredible asset for the community of APOLLO brokers.”

McKennon joins the Broker Distribution Team alongside Broker Success Manager Julie Thierman and Broker Engagement Manager Madison Cheffins in continuing to provide award-winning service to the over 2,000 brokers who are partnered with APOLLO.

“APOLLO is an exciting organization that is making a positive impact on thousands of brokers’ day to day,” said McKennon. “I’m excited for what we will accomplish in 2021 and beyond.”

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada’s leading online insurance company. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

Availability of the Apollo Exchange and the products described herein are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, including jurisdiction, and other terms and conditions. Descriptions of the Apollo Exchange and such products contained herein are qualified in their entirety by such requirements, terms, and conditions. All rights reserved.