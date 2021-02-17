APOLLO welcomes Jill Carberry as Director of Business Development

VANCOUVER, BC, FEB. 17, 2021/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO”) is pleased to announce that Jill Carberry has joined the APOLLO team as Director of Business Development.

Carberry brings over 10 years of business development experience in the Canadian insurance industry to the APOLLO team. At APOLLO, she will foster strong relationships with new and existing partners, further diversifying APOLLO’s varied partnerships.

Carberry will continue APOLLO’s tradition of working closely with partners to deliver comprehensive digital insurance products to their organizations. Carberry’s wealth of expertise in the insurance industry will greatly complement APOLLO’s existing Partnerships Team.

“Jill’s unique experience in the insurtech space will add momentum to APOLLO’s already stellar team,” said APOLLO CEO Jeff McCann “We’re excited to have her join us, she will be a great fit in APOLLO’s fast-paced environment.”

“APOLLO is leading the Canadian insurtech industry,” said Carberry. “Jeff and the rest of the APOLLO team have made incredible progress this year and I am excited to get on board.”

In January of 2021, APOLLO announced it had closed a CAD $13.5 million Series A financing round.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada’s leading online insurance company. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

Availability of the Apollo Exchange and the products described herein are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, including jurisdiction, and other terms and conditions. Descriptions of the Apollo Exchange and such products contained herein are qualified in their entirety by such requirements, terms, and conditions. All rights reserved.