APOLLO welcomes Jun Li as Vice President of Engineering

VANCOUVER, BC, MAR. 16, 2021/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO”) is pleased to announce that Jun Li has joined the APOLLO team as Vice President of Engineering.

Li brings over 20 years of software engineering experience to APOLLO’s Technology Team. Most recently, Jun Li served as Senior Principal Software Engineer at Realtor.com, where she designed and led a development team, building a system to enable a personalized experience for an audience of over 300 million. She designed customer data platform (CDP) architecture which incorporated a real-time inferencing machine learning model.

“Jun Li will add an incredible depth of knowledge to an already strong technology team,” said APOLLO CEO Jeff McCann. “Her expertise and skills are a great addition as we continue to rapidly develop both products and technical functionality”

Li will continue to build on APOLLO’s robust development cycle, ensuring APOLLO continues to make great strides in developing its proprietary software. Jun Li will also provide the expertise required to implement sophisticated machine learning and AI models.

At APOLLO, Li will work closely with the rest of the development team as the company continues to execute its mission to become the everything store for insurance products online.

“I am extremely excited to join the APOLLO team,” said Li. “The team has already developed technology that is disrupting the insurance industry and I’m thrilled to be able to help bring the platform to the next level.”

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada’s leading online insurance company. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small business and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

Availability of the Apollo Exchange and the products described herein are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, including jurisdiction, and other terms and conditions. Descriptions of the Apollo Exchange and such products contained herein are qualified in their entirety by such requirements, terms, and conditions. All rights reserved.