APOLLO welcomes Kevin McKinnon as VP Business Development

VANCOUVER, BC, MAY 4, 2021/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO”) is pleased to announce that Kevin McKinnon has joined the APOLLO team as VP of Business Development.

McKinnon brings over 15 years of insurance industry experience across a variety of roles to APOLLO’s broker distribution team. Most recently, Kevin served as Vice President of Business Development at Aviva Canada, one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the country.

“Kevin is an incredibly strong addition to the APOLLO broker distribution team, his experience managing a billion-dollar P&L and insight into brokers will be invaluable as we continue to develop and improve how we serve our broker customers,” said APOLLO CEO Jeff McCann. “His expertise and experience in managing large business development teams and developing distribution strategies is an ideal fit for APOLLO.”

Kevin will draw on his depth of experience working with brokers in a variety of contexts, from distribution, technology enablement, and working in a brokerage. His experience will complement the strength of the APOLLO team, enabling them to build out and develop sophisticated and effective national distribution strategies.

At APOLLO, Kevin will work closely with the rest of the nationwide broker distribution team as the company continues to execute its mission to become the “everything store” for online insurance products.

“Being able to join the APOLLO team during this period of strong growth is energizing,” said McKinnon. “There is a tremendous opportunity for the industry to leverage technology in more sophisticated ways and I’m excited to be a part of this movement. I’m looking forward to engaging and establishing strong relationships with brokers from coast to coast.”

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, VP Marketing & PR

APOLLO Insurance

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada’s leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

Availability of the Apollo Exchange and the products described herein are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, including jurisdiction, and other terms and conditions. Descriptions of the Apollo Exchange and such products contained herein are qualified in their entirety by such requirements, terms, and conditions. All rights reserved.