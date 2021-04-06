APOLLO welcomes Lana McGarry as Vice President of People and Culture

VANCOUVER, BC, APR. 5, 2021/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO”) is excited to announce that Lana McGarry has joined the APOLLO team as Vice President of People and Culture.

McGarry brings over 20 years of people and culture experience. She has a demonstrated track record of working collaboratively with executives in innovative and entrepreneurial industries with a focus on driving transformational change to organizations. She will assist APOLLO in further enriching company culture, strengthening its core values, and bringing on top talent to its team.

At APOLLO, Lana will work closely with Chloe Lyons, Director of Recruitment, to ensure that culture and values are cultivated as APOLLO continues to rapidly expand its incredible team.

“People are the most important part of our organization. Lana brings a depth of experience with a track record of success building processes suitable to be the size of organization we aspire to become. We are excited for her to establish the People and Culture function of APOLLO,” said APOLLO CEO Jeff McCann. “Her knowledge will provide us with the ability to attract and retain great people then help them learn and scale with the business.”



“I am thrilled to be part of the APOLLO team! We have an amazing culture and positive core values that inspire people on the team to do the best they can, to be creative and innovative, and to work collaboratively. I am looking forward to contributing to the already amazing culture,” said McGarry.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada’s leading online insurance company. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

