APOLLO welcomes Marco Andolfatto as Chief Underwriting Officer

TORONTO, ON, NOV. 2, 2020/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO”) is pleased to announce that Marco Andolfatto has joined the APOLLO team as Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO).

Andolfatto brings 20 years of insurance industry experience to the APOLLO team, most recently as Senior Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer at Totten Insurance Group, a subsidiary of Hub International. Over the span of his career, he has developed and launched a wide variety of insurance products ranging from cyber, pollution, and other specialty lines to P&C focused coverages.

At APOLLO, he will engage the insurance ecosystem to aggressively add to APOLLO’s ever-expanding selection of forward thinking digital insurance products.

“Marco brings the right combination of traditional insurance production and a forward-thinking approach to how the industry can improve,” said APOLLO CEO Jeff McCann. “I am excited to accomplish great things with Marco as APOLLO’s Chief Underwriting Officer.”

Andolfatto has an impressive track record of driving organic and acquisition growth at some of Canada’s leading insurers and insurance intermediaries.

“The APOLLO team under Jeff’s leadership is trailblazing the insurtech revolution in Canada,” said Andolfatto. “I believe in their vision of surpassing broker expectations through the confluence of product and digital innovation while cultivating an inclusive corporate culture. I’m excited to help drive their next phase of growth.”

About APOLLO

APOLLO is Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, empowers brokers to instantly quote, bind, and issue policy documents for hundreds of classes of small business in real time, or white label the platform to sell directly from their website. Brokerages integrated with the APOLLO Exchange are able to respond to the changing expectations of buyers and forward thinking employees. For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/