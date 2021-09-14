APOLLO welcomes Marina Selioukova as Director of Commercial Lines

VANCOUVER, BC, SEPTEMBER 14, 2021/insPRESS/ – Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO”), Canada’s leading online insurance provider for small businesses and individuals, is pleased to announce that Marina Selioukova has joined the APOLLO team as Director of Commercial Lines.



Selioukova brings over 7 years of experience in commercial insurance to APOLLO’s product development team. Selioukova’s experience in small business underwriting, product implementation, drafting of wordings, and supporting underwriting referrals is an incredible strength for the APOLLO team. Recently Selioukova worked as a Technical Specialist at Economical Insurance with a focus on product development and implementation for Mid-Market property and casualty.

“Selioukova is a phenomenal asset to our team, with her knowledge on the commercial lines side and her previous experience, she will be able to support us in all aspects,” said Bryan Kinney. “We are excited to have Selioukova join us, as she will be a great fit for APOLLO’s fast-paced environment.”

With Selioukova joining APOLLO’s product development team, she will contribute to growing and improving APOLLO’s property and casualty insurance policies. She will provide her insights and expertise to accelerate APOLLO’s growth while executing on new product opportunities and innovate on existing products.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a team with so many driven and passionate people,” said Selioukova. “APOLLO is at the forefront of the insurtech industry and it’s extremely exciting to be contributing to the impact the organization is making on the Canadian insurance market.”

In January 2021, APOLLO announced the close of an oversubscribed $13.5 million Series A financing round. Gravitas Securities Inc. led the financing which resulted in a strong and diverse shareholder base that included Trisura Group Ltd. (TSX: TSU), an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance segments of the market, and Liberty Mutual Insurance, a Fortune 100 company that is the sixth-largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2019 gross written premium.

