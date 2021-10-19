APOLLO welcomes Michael Ekkers as the new Marketing Director for its Wholesale Division

VANCOUVER, BC, OCTOBER 19, 2021/insPRESS/ – APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading online insurance provider is pleased to announce that Michael Ekker has joined the APOLLO team as Director of Marketing for its wholesale division.



Ekkers brings over 15 years in the marketing industry across a variety of roles to APOLLO’s Marketing Department. Most recently, Michael served as a Marketing Manager at Informa Connect, the world’s largest events organizer and business intelligence provider. During his time at Informa Ekker was responsible for managing the marketing strategies for a series of Canadian business-to-business event brands for the building and logistics sectors.

“Michael is an incredibly strong addition to the APOLLO marketing team, his experience managing the world’s largest events organizer and business intelligence provider will add momentum to APOLLO’s Wholesale Marketing team as we continue to improve and grow our team,” said APOLLO Vice President of Marketing & PR David Dyck. “His expertise and knowledge across the marketing industry, from branding, products and services, strategy development, is an ideal fit for APOLLO.”



At APOLLO, Michael will work closely with the rest of the marketing team as they continue to execute its mission to become the “everything store” for online insurance products. He will provide his insights and expertise to accelerate APOLLO’s growth.



“This is a very exciting time to be joining APOLLO, as we are currently experiencing enormous growth as a company and an industry,” said Ekkers. “Being able to work on the Wholesale side is a tremendous opportunity as we’re helping insurance professionals optimize their work processes, which helps reduce cost, lower their carbon footprint, and give them more time to build meaningful relationships with their clients.”

