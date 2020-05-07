APOLLO welcomes Raman Randhawa to the team as Insurance Product Manager

TORONTO, ON, MAY 7, 2020/insPRESS/— Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO”) is pleased to announce that Raman Randhawa has joined the team as Insurance Product Manager.

Ms. Randhawa brings over 15 years of experience working in the insurance industry including with brokerages, carriers, and insurtechs. She will work with APOLLO’s partners to build, test, and deploy comprehensive digital insurance products to add to APOLLO’s broker portal, the APOLLO Exchange. Her expertise will also drive optimizations to existing products while implementing extensive broker partner feedback.

“Raman is one of a handful of Canadians with extensive experience in digital insurance, particularly in commercial lines. Her background will help accelerate APOLLO’s growth by adding even more products to the APOLLO Exchange,” said APOLLO CEO Jeff McCann. “Raman has an exceptional understanding of digital product development and the perfect attitude to match APOLLO’s fast-paced environment. We’re very excited to have Raman join our outstanding team.”

Randhawa will join APOLLO’s Toronto office.

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, Head of Marketing & PR

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About APOLLO

APOLLO is Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, empowers brokers to instantly quote, bind, and issue policy documents for hundreds of classes of small business in real time, or white label the platform to sell directly from their website. Brokerages integrated with the APOLLO Exchange are able to respond to the changing expectations of buyers and forward thinking employees. For more information, visit: http://apollocover.com/