APOLLO welcomes Ritesh Grover as VP Operations & Broker Services

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 13, 2022/insPRESS/ – APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading InsurTech, is pleased to announce that Ritesh Grover has joined the company as VP Operations & Broker Services.

APOLLO is making insurance effortless for individuals and small businesses by delivering a people-first buying experience through time-saving technology and a deep understanding of the communities they serve.

In his new role with APOLLO, Grover will be leading initiatives to enhance the broker experience through collaboration with various teams, including Software Development, Underwriting Services, and Broker Success. In addition, he will be focusing on driving key initiatives to further optimize APOLLO’s operational processes and workflows across all lines of business.

“I have been following APOLLO for the last couple years and have been highly impressed with the developments the company has made in the InsurTech space,” shared Grover. “It is a forward-thinking, fast-moving company, and one of few making genuine efforts to simplify insurance and create a seamless customer journey. I’ve already come to admire the work culture, my colleagues’ openness to new ideas, and the commitment to APOLLO’s values.”

Grover brings with him to APOLLO over 15 years of experience in the insurance sector. His specialties include business relationship management, property and casualty insurance, risk management, and customer service. Before joining APOLLO in August 2022, Grover’s previous positions included senior leadership roles at Intact Insurance and belairdirect.

“Ritesh’s depth and breadth of experience in operations and broker services will play a crucial role in how APOLLO continues to drive value for our broker partners,” said APOLLO CEO, Jeff McCann. “We are thrilled to welcome him aboard.”

In April of 2019, APOLLO launched its proprietary technology, which leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, bind, collect payment, and deliver policies. This allows thousands of brokers, individuals, and small businesses to buy online without human intervention.

About APOLLO

APOLLO (legal name “Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd.”) is making insurance effortless for individuals and small businesses. As Canada’s leading online insurance provider, APOLLO delivers a people-first buying experience through time-saving technology and a deep understanding of the communities we serve. Find out more at apollocover.com.