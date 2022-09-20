APOLLO welcomes Siham Alibux as Senior Vice President, Agency

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 20, 2022/insPRESS/ – APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading InsurTech, is pleased to announce that Siham Alibux has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Agency.

APOLLO is making insurance effortless for individuals and small businesses by delivering a people-first buying experience through time-saving technology and a deep understanding of the communities they serve.

At APOLLO, Alibux will be responsible for the entire retail distribution of commercial and personal lines. She is set to capture the market opportunity for an effortless insurance purchasing experience, and will focus on continuing to simplify the customer journey.

“It’s an exciting time to join APOLLO, as the company is experiencing tremendous growth through its focus on simplifying the insurance-purchase journey,” shared Alibux. “I am keen to work with my team to deliver a game-changing insurance experience through our intuitive technology and responsive, solution-oriented expert advisors.”

As a senior operations executive, Alibux brings a strong track record of building relationships at all levels of an organization to facilitate and drive operational excellence. Her past experience includes senior leadership roles at ING Direct, later known as Tangerine, one of Canada’s first successful digital banks. Alibux then transitioned to the insurance space as the Vice President, Customer Operations at Aviva Canada. Here she helped build the company’s first direct-to-consumer business, while streamlining and modernizing Aviva’s operational areas.

“Siham has an impressive track record of leading teams through complex transformations from manual experiences to digital workflows,” says Jeff McCann, CEO at APOLLO Insurance. “This, and her demonstrated customer-centric leadership abilities, makes her an invaluable asset to APOLLO.”

In April of 2019, APOLLO launched its proprietary technology, which leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, bind, collect payment, and deliver policies. This allows thousands of brokers, individuals, and small businesses to buy online without human intervention.



About APOLLO

APOLLO (legal name “Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd.”) is making insurance effortless for individuals and small businesses. As Canada’s leading online insurance provider, APOLLO delivers a people-first buying experience through time-saving technology and a deep understanding of the communities we serve. Find out more at apollocover.com.