APOLLO’s $10,000 Fall Broker Giveaway Starts Now

VANCOUVER, BC, SEPTEMBER 14, 2021/insPRESS/ – APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading online provider of small businesses and individual insurance, is pleased to announce their Fall Giveaway. From September 13th until October 8th, brokers can earn one of four $2,500 gift cards of their choice!



Launched in 2019, APOLLO Insurance now offers the largest selection of online insurance in Canada. Through APOLLO, brokers can browse thousands of insurance products, get a quote, and purchase insurance in five minutes, from any device, 24/7.



APOLLO welcomes both new and existing broker partners to their Fall Giveaway, where every 5th quote a broker gets with APOLLO they will receive an entry into a draw for a chance to win one of four $2,500 gift cards of their choice. All quotes must be done by October 8th to be eligible to receive an entry, only valid quotes will be accepted. A live draw will be done to announce all four winners on October 13th on APOLLO’s LinkedIn at 11 am PST.



APOLLO’s proprietary technology platform, the APOLLO Exchange, transacts insurance business in real-time and leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, bind, and deliver policies. Thousands of types of small businesses and individuals are able to buy online without human intervention.



APOLLO offers multiple advantages from policy documents sent immediately by email, payments settled in real-time, monthly pay to your clients, instant live chat support, weekly updates on new products and features, and much more. APOLLO makes it easy for brokers to quote and bind insurance entirely online in less than five minutes.



For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, VP Marketing & PR

APOLLO Insurance

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada’s leading online insurance company. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

Availability of the Apollo Exchange and the products described herein are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, including jurisdiction, and other terms and conditions. Descriptions of the Apollo Exchange and such products contained herein are qualified in their entirety by such requirements, terms, and conditions. All rights reserved.