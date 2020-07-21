Applications are open for Ecclesiastical Insurance’s Community Impact Grant

TORONTO, ON, JULY 21, 2020/insPRESS/ – Ecclesiastical Insurance is accepting applications for its Community Impact Grant program. This annual national program provides funding for Canadian charities looking to implement special projects designed to benefit youth, help at-risk and underserved people, or support the preservation of Canada’s history and diversity.

“We look forward to helping Canadian charities deliver projects that will have sustainable, long term benefits for their communities or regions,” said Michèle George, chair of the Community Impact Grant Committee. “As a one-time extension of our Community Impact Grant program,” she added, “we recently awarded COVID-19 grants to 38 charities across Canada. We were very pleased to help front-line charities that have gone above and beyond to support people during these difficult times. We are now ready to launch our traditional grant program for 2020.”

Past recipients of Community Impact Grant funding have enabled charities to provide a variety of services and support. They include programs that help at-risk and disenfranchised youth, homeless families, people struggling with financial or food insecurities, and those living with mental health or physical challenges.

“As a specialist insurance company,” said David Huebel, Ecclesiastical’s president, “we are proud to protect those who enrich the lives of others and equally proud to give back to the diverse communities we serve across the country. Since we are owned by Allchurches Trust, one of the UK’s largest charitable trusts, we have always been guided by the principles of giving back and contributing to the greater good. Our Community Impact Grant program continues to advance these foundational values.”

Due to the growth of the program Ecclesiastical is transitioning the application process to an online platform. Registered Canadian charities can learn more about Community Impact Grants and apply directly at: https://communityimpactgrant.ca

Founded in 1887 and with offices in Canada since 1972, Ecclesiastical Insurance is a specialist insurance provider. Working closely with the national independent broker network, Ecclesiastical provides customized insurance solutions and services to faith organizations, retirement communities, education facilities, arts & culture institutions, funeral service providers and registered charities and non-profit groups.

