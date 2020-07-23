Applied Systems and Northbridge Insurance Achieve Level II in CSIO’s Commercial Lines Certification Program

TORONTO, ON, JULY 23, 2020/insPRESS/ – CSIO is pleased to announce that Applied Systems and Northbridge Insurance have jointly achieved Level II – Verified in CSIO’s Commercial Lines (CL) Certification Program. To accomplish this, each organization implemented the CL minimum data set and successfully demonstrated real-time quoting for specific contractors’ industry codes.

Launched in May 2020, the CSIO Commercial Lines Certification Program was created to guide and support those insurer and service provider members who are committed to providing real-time quoting using CSIO XML Data Standards. There are three levels within the program, each representing a milestone in the adoption of CL data standards: Level I – Foundation, Level II – Verified, and Level III – Certified.

“Since our acquisition of Policy Works, we have been actively working toward real-time quoting capabilities and attaining industry consensus on data requirements is bringing this vision to life,” says Steve Whitelaw, Vice President of Industry & Partner Relations at Applied Systems. “Achieving Level II Certification with Northbridge, one of the largest commercial lines insurers, has further strengthened our commitment to provide straight-through commercial lines quoting and processing capabilities directly from their daily broker management system (BMS) workflows.”

“We’re excited to be the first insurer piloting small commercial rating API to allow brokers to receive a real-time quote within their BMS,” says Chris Harness, Chief Information Officer at Northbridge Insurance. “By partnering with BMS vendors, including Applied, we’re making significant headway towards providing our broker partners with an automated quoting process and improved ease of doing business in the future. This achievement reflects our continued commitment to supporting CSIO’s work and industry data standardization, which will enable us to connect with our brokers’ preferred broker management systems in the future.”

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry technology association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as eDocs, My Proof of Insurance eDelivery, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates CSIOnet, a secure, industry-owned platform for the efficient exchange of policy information for the broker channel. The CSIO XML Standard is licensed to CSIO by ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development).

CSIO maintains offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, visit www.csio.com.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Northbridge Insurance

Northbridge Insurance is a leading Canadian commercial insurer. Working with our trusted broker partners, we use our in-depth industry expertise to create solutions that help businesses of all sizes operate more safely, so that they can worry less about their risks and focus on their opportunities. Visit us at www.nbins.com to learn more.