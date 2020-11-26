Applied Systems Presents Strategic Priorities for Enhancing Broker Distribution Channel to CSIO Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON, NOV. 26, 2020/insPRESS/ – Applied Systems attended CSIO’s recent Board of Directors meeting, held virtually on November 24. The Applied team presented its strategy on digital priorities to strengthen the broker distribution channel and improve the customer experience. The Applied team provided updates on its corporate strategy, product development, and commercial lines plans with presentations from Taylor Rhodes, CEO; Rich Belanger, EVP of Product Development; Michael Howe, EVP of Product Management; and Steve Whitelaw, VP, Industry and Partner Relations.

Furthering its focus on insurance technology and innovation, Applied reaffirmed its commitment to commercial lines as a key product development initiative. Leveraging Applied Policy Works and Indio, Applied is creating an integrated, digital commercial lines submissions process aimed at reducing cycle times and costs which will allow brokers to free up more time to service their customers. As part of that initiative, Applied built real time connectivity through an API, achieving Level I and II certification in CSIO’s Commercial Lines Certification Program and is working towards becoming a Level III recipient.

“Digitization is accelerating across all industries, and the insurance industry is looking to technology to provide new, simpler ways to operate and service customers,” said Taylor Rhodes, CEO, Applied Systems. “Through our partnership with CSIO on industry initiatives like data standards, we are able to bring brokers and insurers closer together to deliver digital customer experiences and support flexible operations that create a more valuable distribution channel.”

Other upcoming product highlights shared with the CSIO Board include broker sales and marketing resources, customer success models, and transformation of its product portfolio to support more open architecture, simplified user experience, and frequency of releases.

“By sharing their plans for improving connectivity for both brokers and insurers, vendor members demonstrate their commitment to innovation and supporting the work CSIO’s INNOTECH Committee and Working Groups are doing,” said Catherine Smola, President and CEO of CSIO.

