TORONTO, ON, APRIL 20, 2023/insPRESS/ – SSRU is pleased to announce the appointment of Kimberly Aggio as Director of Business Operations. In her role, Kimberly will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operational functions of SSRU. Her mandate will include regulatory and compliance matters, claims, administrative activities and overseeing SSRU’s company standards to ensure optimal business workflows and continued enterprise growth. As a nationally licensed, unrestricted insurance professional, Kimberly has also been appointed Deputy Principal under SSRU’s CEO, Stephen Stewart.

Prior to joining SSRU, Kimberly was with Dion Strategic and worked as TPA Claims Manager on the SSRU account from its inception. Kimberly brings her deep understanding of SSRU’s business to this role, as we continue to work with Dion Strategic as our preferred partner for claims management.

Kimberly is a licensed, unrestricted broker in all provinces and territories and holds CAIB, RIBO and LLQP designations.

Commenting on this appointment, SSRU’s President and CEO Stephen Stewart stated: “I am pleased to welcome Kimberly to the SSRU family, and look forward to capitalizing on Kimberly’s keen sense of strategy and attention to detail in her role as Director of Business Operations at SSRU”

Kimberly Aggio commented: “I feel privileged to join SSRU as the Director of Business Operations. The depth of experience and professionalism within this dynamic team is unparalleled and I am very excited to have the opportunity to help execute SSRU’s long-term strategies.”

Email: kimberly.aggio@ssru.ca

Phone: (416) 597-5740 ext 222

https://ca.linkedin.com/in/kimberly-aggio

Further Information – About SSRU:

SSRU is a Specialty Insurance MGA based in Toronto, Canada.

Founded in 2016, by its CEO Stephen Stewart, SSRU provides specialty insurance products to a wide array of clients in the Construction, Manufacturing, Natural Resources, Public Entity, Realty, and Transportation sectors.