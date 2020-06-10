April Canada launch direct billing solution powered by SNAP Premium Finance to provide Insureds with a more convenient way to pay

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 9, 2020/insPRESS/ – APRIL Canada’s new direct billing solution leverages SNAP’s innovative technology to allow brokers to facilitate a cash-flow friendly, 11 equal payments option on every policy.



Boosting the client-broker experience

“We’re always looking for ways to bring greater value to the Insured” – says Kent Pitkin, National Director of APRIL Canada Insurance. “Partnering with SNAP has allowed us to offer multiple payment solutions to insureds and distinguish ourselves from others in an increasingly competitive marketplace”.

APRIL’s new, convenient billing solution leverages SNAP’s technology to provide insureds with the option to pay for their premium in one full payment or monthly using either debit or credit card. This reduces the obligation for brokerages to collect the premium from clients themselves and frees up time for what mattes most; building long-lasting relationships with insureds.

“APRIL sought a partner who could help provide greater value and options to the insured through a frictionless process for their brokers.” – says Sumeet Sharma, SVP of SNAP Premium Finance. “With our platform, their broker network can seamlessly integrate new, innovative features into their current workflow and offer even greater value to their customers as a result.”

Another great benefit of the solution is facilitating the collection of payments via a variety of payment methods, meaning brokerages can offer greater flexibility on every quote and commercial business clients can their budget with greater freedom.

“Accepting payments in however way insureds prefer is a great way of offering something unique to insureds” – Kumar Bhaskar, SVP of SNAP Premium Finance, concludes.

Curious to learn more? Drop a note to your contact at APRIL Canada and request a direct bill payment plan with each policy.

About APRIL Canada Insurance

APRIL Canada Insurance is an insurance wholesaler (MGA). They work towards making insurance easy all over Canada. They exclusively deal with insurance brokers in order to satisfy their clients’​ needs on commercial, transport, automobile, residential and boats coverage. APRIL Canada offer a personalized service from a common mindset based on 4 values that guide our working habits: building trust, innovating, pushing boundaries and keeping things simple.

About SNAP Premium Finance

SNAP Premium Finance is a division of Imperial PFS. Established in 2006, SNAP has been helping organizations across Canada and the United States grow their businesses by providing turnkey and custom financing and payment solutions programs.

SNAP helps businesses successfully integrate financing into their sales and marketing efforts by providing them with seamless loan origination systems, a simple user-friendly, application process, responsive credit reviews and approvals (typically under one minute), and industry-leading training and support.