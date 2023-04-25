ARAG appoints Peter Dempster as CEO in Canada

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 25, 2023/insPRESS/ – Peter Dempster becomes ARAG Legal Solutions Inc.’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st May 2023. Toronto-based ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. is part of the ARAG Group, a global leader in legal expenses insurance (LEI) for over 85 years and currently active in 19 countries – including the USA and Australia.

Prior to joining ARAG, Peter worked as Managing Director and Market Leader, Central Region at AON Canada. He has more than 12 years of insurance industry experience and previously practiced as a lawyer in Toronto and Vancouver after receiving his LL.B. from Queen’s University, Kingston.

Peter replaces former ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. CEO Barbara Haynes who retires on June 30th 2023, after a long illustrious career in the insurance industry. She will remain a Member of the Board of Directors of ARAG Legal Solutions Inc, and particularly in the first year will support Peter in the transition of key market relationships.

“I’m glad to welcome Peter to our team and I’m looking very much forward to jointly writing the next chapter of our Canadian success story. With his broad knowledge and deep insurance industry expertise we’ll seize the opportunities the Canadian market is offering”, comments Renko Dirksen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. and Speaker of the Board of Management of ARAG SE. “Barbara did a tremendous job in the past years, and we are glad she’ll support ARAG as Member of the Board of Directors in the future as well”, he adds.

ARAG Services Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and officially launched in 2016 in Canada as an insurance intermediary and amalgamated with ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. in January 2022. The amalgamation was driven by the acquisition of DAS Canadian operations in March 2021 by the German ARAG Group. Today, ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. is the market leader in Canada in legal expense insurance with premiums under management of CAD$ 41million (€ 30 million) as of year-end 2022.

The product portfolio comprises of legal expense insurance and service products for families, landlords, condominium corporations / strata councils, associations, and small businesses. The company provides innovative and comprehensive legal expenses products for intermediaries, underwriting agents and insurers in Canada.

