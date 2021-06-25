Are you CAT prepared? What will the summer bring?

VANCOUVER, BC, JUNE 25, 2021/insPRESS/ – As we cautiously move toward the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, Kernaghan Adjusters have been careful to not be distracted from what is a potentially huge CAT season. This week, KA have released their revised 2021 Catastrophe Plan. This extensive tool, to be used by adjusters and clients, ensures the efficient handling of a high volume of claims, along with many benefits including – strategies for maintaining high customer satisfaction, fewer policyholder complaints, fewer litigated claims, reduced potential for bad faith exposure, and better control over indemnity and expenses paid on claims impacting loss ratio.

“The pandemic highlighted how catastrophic events, however unlikely, can occur at any time. Last year, across the P&C industry, Insurers tossed away their CAT playbooks as they struggled with the most important aspect, getting physical bodies to the area as quickly as possible” commented Patti Kernaghan, President & CEO of Kernaghan Adjusters. “Our new Catastrophe plan focuses on disaster planning rather than disaster response. The comprehensive plan outlines first-class CAT claims handling standards for before, during, and after the CAT occurs”.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented a new set of challenges on top of last year’s tough catastrophe season. As Cats tore through Alberta causing roughly $2 billion in insured damages, most of which resulting from Calgary’s June hailstorm ($1.3 billion), Insurers and adjusters had questions to answer on how best to navigate the claims.

“The health & safety of our insureds and adjusters remained our number one priority throughout the pandemic, and especially during catastrophe season” explained Patti. “Through necessity, we adapted to find new and better ways of servicing our clients, while respecting public health guidelines and maintaining excellent customer service. It was important that we carried forward what we’d learned for future catastrophe planning”.

KA employed their extensive experience in managing catastrophic weather-events in Canada to compose the holistic plan. The framework laid out in the plan, which is modified dependent on the type of weather event and the insurer’s claims handling procedures, has already been placed into action in its proactive phase. KA is currently forecasting claim volume, aligning business continuity plans to ensure any affected location can continue to operate, a dedicated contact center has been established, and the team of CAT adjusters are trained and ready to be mobilized across the country.

“Our goal for this plan is to implement innovative ways to improve on a product that already works well for insurers, and to help insureds through these adverse situations as quickly as possible” mentioned Patti. “We sincerely thank all of our clients for their continued support. We’ll be there when you need us!”.

Testimonials

“At Premier, we have been successfully partnering with Kernaghan Adjusters for over 20 years, they understand our model and appreciate that claims are where the ‘rubber hits the road’. With their national presence and extensive network of staff, their teams are always ready to go to provide their expertise, whether it be providing our after-hours claim emergency service, or deploying adjusters in the event of a CAT loss.” – Melissa Porritt, Director of Claims, Premier Marine.

“Kernaghan Adjusters have been an important partner when our company has been involved in CAT Events. Their prompt attention to our claims, experienced adjusters, and adherence to our company protocols have benefited our insureds when facing a crisis, as well as our company in providing excellent customer service.” – Jason Evans, Claims Manager, Saskatchewan Mutual Insurance Company.