AssessMed’s ‘S.A.F.E.R. Way’ takes no shortcuts to protect assessors and examinees

MISSISSAUGA, ON, MAY 13, 2020/insPRESS/ – As we begin to see restrictions gradually lifted in the various provinces across Canada, AssessMed has shared the additional measures they have taken to protect assessors, examinees, and staff as they once again begin to see people in-person, in facilities nationwide.

While implementing these measures, it was understood that in order to provide a safe and comforting experience the entire evaluation process from start to finish would need to be reevaluated and adjusted.

AssessMed has now put a number of measures in place to ensure the in-person services are provided with enhanced safety protocols, many of which well exceed provincial public health requirements. These protective measures will be available at all AssessMed office locations across the country including ON, BC, QC, and AB.

“When it comes to providing the gold standard of service, the devil is in the details.” said Don Kunkel, President of AssessMed. “When looking to provide a highly safe working environment, in any industry, the safety chain can not have any kinks or vulnerable links. In an unprecedented crisis such as this, at AssessMed, we felt that just meeting minimal health and safety guidelines was simply not enough to protect all employees, assessors and visitors.”

Mr. Kunkel went on to say that AssessMed’s well thought out, multi-step, examinee engagement protocols begin with an important phone screening process and end with the examinee leaving their facility and disposing of the PPE provided to them, with several layers of protective elements embedded in the process along the way.

They call the elevated safety protocols, doing things the S.A.F.E.R way as demonstrated below; Click here for a Video Walk-Through.

S: SCREENING of all assessors, examinees, and staff in order to ensure safety for all

Complete a telephone screen via questionnaire prior to attending

Everyone who enters an AssessMed location is nurse screened on a secondary basis prior to entering the location via questionnaire and touchless temperature screening

Everyone is required to sanitize their hands, put on PPE including masks, gloves and shoe covers prior to entering the facility

A: ADJUSTING our workspace to maintain social distancing

To accommodate physical spacing operating days and/or hours will be expanded

Appointment times are staggered to enable social distancing, screening and time for cleaning assessment and common areas/equipment

Waiting and assessment areas have been rearranged to maintain 2m physical distancing with signage and floor decals as reminders

F: FOCUSED efforts on enhanced cleaning and disinfecting our offices

Plexiglas screen guards have been installed at all locations in both reception and interview rooms

Staff are responsible for cleaning the equipment and high touch surfaces in between each appointment in all areas of the locations

Work stations and all equipment are sanitized before and after use or as needed throughout the work day, including high touch surfaces such as desks, phone, computer, printer, pens, door handles etc.

E: EFFECTIVE usage of personal protective equipment

Everyone is required to sanitize their hands, put on PPE including masks, gloves and shoe covers prior to entering a facility

Education provided on the proper use of PPE including donning and doffing procedures

Clinicians are required to wear and change gloves between each assessment

Assessors are provided with face shields as required for physical exams

R: REACHING the best possible outcomes

Rest assured, as we navigate this pandemic, we are doing so in full alignment with regularly updated recommendations made by credible health authorities like the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Canadian Public Health Agency, Provincial Public Health Authorities and the Regulatory Colleges.

For a video walkthrough and to view the documentation on AssessMed’s extensive protocols and procedures please click here.

