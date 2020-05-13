AssessMed’s ‘S.A.F.E.R. Way’ takes no shortcuts to protect assessors and examinees

May 13, 2020 by AssessMed
MISSISSAUGA, ON, MAY 13, 2020/insPRESS/ – As we begin to see restrictions gradually lifted in the various provinces across Canada, AssessMed has shared the additional measures they have taken to protect assessors, examinees, and staff as they once again begin to see people in-person, in facilities nationwide.
While implementing these measures, it was understood that in order to provide a safe and comforting experience the entire evaluation process from start to finish would need to be reevaluated and adjusted.
AssessMed has now put a number of measures in place to ensure the in-person services are provided with enhanced safety protocols, many of which well exceed provincial public health requirements. These protective measures will be available at all AssessMed office locations across the country including ON, BC, QC, and AB.
“When it comes to providing the gold standard of service, the devil is in the details.” said Don Kunkel, President of AssessMed. “When looking to provide a highly safe working environment, in any industry, the safety chain can not have any kinks or vulnerable links. In an unprecedented crisis such as this, at AssessMed, we felt that just meeting minimal health and safety guidelines was simply not enough to protect all employees, assessors and visitors.”
Mr. Kunkel went on to say that AssessMed’s well thought out, multi-step, examinee engagement protocols begin with an important phone screening process and end with the examinee leaving their facility and disposing of the PPE provided to them, with several layers of protective elements embedded in the process along the way.
They call the elevated safety protocols, doing things the S.A.F.E.R way as demonstrated below; Click here for a Video Walk-Through.
S: SCREENING of all assessors, examinees, and staff in order to ensure safety for all
A: ADJUSTING our workspace to maintain social distancing
F: FOCUSED efforts on enhanced cleaning and disinfecting our offices
E: EFFECTIVE usage of personal protective equipment
R: REACHING the best possible outcomes
Rest assured, as we navigate this pandemic, we are doing so in full alignment with regularly updated recommendations made by credible health authorities like the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Canadian Public Health Agency, Provincial Public Health Authorities and the Regulatory Colleges.
For a video walkthrough and to view the documentation on AssessMed’s extensive protocols and procedures please click here.
For more information please contact:
Don Kunkel
President
(905) 678-2924 x5508
donald@assessmed.com