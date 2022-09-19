ASSI Expands its Footprint to Edmonton Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022/insPRESS/ – Accident Support Services International Ltd. (ASSI) is proud to be partnering with the Edmonton Police Service to open two Collision Reporting Centres (CRCs) Thursday, September 29th, 2022. One located on the south side Edmonton at 5805 87A Street and the second located on the north side at 15750 116 Avenue.

By implementing the Collision Reporting Centre Program in communities, it allows for resources that were previously allocated to minor collisions to be redistributed to higher priority needs. The success of the CRC program has been felt by many, from drivers having a safe and informative place to report their collisions to police services having more freed up officers for proactive engagements. With over 20 years experience in the post collision care industry, ASSI is thrilled to bring our program to the Edmonton community.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to improve service delivery and introduce innovative business practices that help us use our resources more efficiently,” says EPS Chief of Police, Dale McFee. “It can take several hours from the time a collision occurs to the conclusion of an investigation, which ties up officers and leaves motorists waiting. The centres won’t just improve how we’re using our resources, they’ll also create a safer environment for Edmonton’s motorists by moving the reporting process off the roadway and into a dedicated space.”

ASSI has been operating CRCs in Alberta since 2012 and are currently located in Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Grand Prairie. “We are looking forward to working with the Edmonton Police Service to bring the Collision Reporting Centre Program to the City and help increase efficiencies surrounding post collision care.” Says COO, Kumar Siva of ASSI.

