Windsor community to benefit from CRC Program!

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 5, 2023/insPRESS/ – Accident Support Services International Ltd. (ASSI) is proud to partner with the Windsor Police Service in opening a Collision Reporting Centre (CRC) yesterday, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The CRC is located at 2696 Jefferson Boulevard, Windsor ON N8T 3C7.

Implementing the Collision Reporting Centre Program in communities has allowed for resources previously allocated to minor collisions to be redistributed to higher priority needs. The success of the CRC program has been felt by many, from drivers having a safe and informative place to report their collisions to police services having more officers freed up for proactive engagements. With almost 30 years of experience in the post-collision care industry, ASSI is thrilled to bring our program to the Windsor community.

Now that the Windsor CRC is open, drivers involved in a collision can expect a full circle experience. Drivers will have a safe place to report their collision, complete their provincial requirements for reporting a collision, and leave being informed on their next steps to take with their insurance company. ASSI is happy to support the insurance industry by providing collision report packages at the earliest opportunity to help streamline the claims process and reduce claims handling times.

“Our new partnership with Accident Support Services International will enable us to improve traffic safety and our efficiency in collision reporting,” said Windsor Chief of Police Jason Bellaire. “The ASSI’s user-friendly technology and reporting tools will provide community members with a more modern and streamlined user experience. It will also reduce demands on our frontline patrol, enabling us to focus on more effective road safety strategies.”

ASSI has operated the Collision Reporting Centre Program since 1994, over the years the program has grown and adapted to what it is today. “We are really excited to be able to provide this enhanced service to the Windsor community and look forward to our partnership with the Windsor Police Service,” said Steve Sanderson, President of Accident Support Services International Ltd.

For more information visit our website or speak with:

Ashley Kendall

Director, Insurance Client Relations

akendall@accsupport.com

1.877.895.9111

Accident Support Services International Ltd.