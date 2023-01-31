Auto Physical Damage Insurance Ensures Road to Safety and Success

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 31, 2023/insPRESS/ – With millions of loads of logs being transported by trucks in Canada each year, log hauling is an essential key to the success of the Forestry industry and Canada’s economy. As important as safe roads, safe vehicles, and skilled workers, Senior Underwriter at CHES Special Risk, Andre Prasad, believes that ‘INSURANCE’ against risks is as essential and contributes to the success of the Trucking business and Forestry industry.

“Logging trucks play a critical transportation role in moving logs from remote off-road locations to sawmills and other plants across the country. Without logging trucks, the forest industry would grind to a halt. However, there are roadblocks to tackle along the way; risks of Collision, Units Roll Over, Jack Knife, Fire, and Theft that can affect drastically the business of a transporter.”, Prasad said explaining the industry and the risks.

Insurance is a Tool that NEEDS to be a part of every Truck and Trailer’s Toolbox!

“Whether on or off the road, the most important equipment a transporter uses in his business is his trucks and trailers, and no matter how experienced the operator, a single incident involving these units can cost a transporter’s business. Purchasing the most adequate cover is required to protect the Truck Operator and their business.”, Prasad.

Stop searching, START FINDING SOLUTIONS WITH CHES SPECIAL RISK!

“At CHES Special Risk, our experienced team provides All Risks Physical Damage cover for Trucks and Trailers, as well as extensions covering Downtime Rental Expense, Salvage Protection, and Debris Removal. Our policies cover commercial trucks and trailers that transport logs, sand, gravel, grains, pulp, wood chips, and flowers. Along with our comprehensive coverage, we offer competitive rates and deductibles, free extensions, and quick turnaround times due to in-house capacity.”, Prasad continued, shedding light on CHES Special Risk Coverage points.

“Make Your Move and Contact the Expert Auto Physical Damage Underwriter at CHES Special Risk for Quick Quotes on your Applications!” Prasad concluded.

To learn more about the Auto Physical Damage product offering, contact the underwriting team at CHES Special Risk.

