Avery Kartes joins EFI Global as forensic engineer in Ottawa

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 19, 2022/insPRESS/ – EFI Global, a leading full-service international consulting firm specializing in forensic engineering, environmental, fire investigation and specialty consulting services, announced that Avery Kartes, P.Eng., CFEI, CVFI has joined the EFI Global team as a forensic engineer in Canada.

For the past five years, Kartes has investigated the origin and cause of various equipment failures and vehicle fires, as well as water damage claims. Her investigations have included the examination of passenger vehicles, heavy trucks, agricultural tractors, electrical equipment, electronics, plumbing components and residential appliances to determine failures that have caused fire and water losses.

“Avery brings great talent and energy to the EFI Global team,” said Kevin Burgher, vice president of EFI Global in Canada. “Her experience and knowledge in the forensic sciences are appreciated by many throughout Eastern Canada and will allow us to offer three service lines — engineering, fire investigation and environmental services — to our clients in the Ottawa region.”

Kartes holds a bachelor’s degree in biomedical mechanical engineering from the University of Ottawa. She has completed her formal training as a Certified Fire and Explosion Investigator (CFEI) and Certified Vehicle Fire Investigator (CVFI). Kartes is an active member of and valued contributor to the Canadian insurance community.

For further information, contact Kartes at avery.kartes@efiglobal.com or 343-549-8717. EFI Global has five locations serving Ontario. For more on EFI Global in Canada, visit efiglobal.ca.

About EFI Global

EFI Global, part of Sedgwick, is a well-established brand with an excellent reputation in the Americas, Africa, Asia-Pacific and Europe as a market leader in environmental consulting, engineering failure analysis and origin-and-cause investigations. Each year, EFI Global completes more than 45,000 projects worldwide for a wide range of clients, such as commercial, industrial, institutional, insurance, government, risk managers, public and private entities. EFI Global is one of the world’s most respected emergency response firms, capable of providing practical solutions to the most complex problems. Our multidisciplinary team of first responders, project managers, engineers, geologists and scientists are selected for their technical proficiency and in-depth industry knowledge to aid clients in resolving technical problems. For more, see efiglobal.com.

