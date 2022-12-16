Award-Winning Documentary Applies Forensic Biomechanical Perspective to Five-Decades-Old Canadian Murder Mystery

TORONTO, ON, December 16, 2022/insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering is proud to share that Dr. Rob Parkinson Ph.D., Vice President & Practice Lead, Biomechanics & Personal Injury group, participated in the Canadian-produced documentary film Bernie Langille Wants to Know What Happened to Bernie Langille. Directed by Jackie Torrens, and produced by Peep Media Inc., the film follows Bernie Langille as he investigates the 1968 death of his grandfather at Canadian Forces Base Gagetown in Oromocto, New Brunswick. Cpl. Bernard Langille perished under mysterious circumstances more than 50 years ago, and the film follows his grandson Bernie on his search to discover the truth. The award-winning film is available for viewing on the Documentary Channel.

In preparation for his contributions to the documentary, Dr. Parkinson, reviewed historical police and military reports, in addition to medical records, to help shed light on the events surrounding Cpl. Langille’s injuries and resulting death. He appears on screen with Bernie Langille and opines on the details buried within the five-decades-old evidence.

Says Dr. Parkinson: “It was a pleasure working with the production team at Peep Media on this project. I feel privileged for the opportunity to provide my expert opinions on the biomechanical cause of Cpl. Langille’s injuries with the hopes of granting some level of closure to the Langille family. It was incredibly rewarding to be able to apply the concepts that underly the science of injury in such a meaningful pursuit, and I cannot thank Director Jackie Torrens and the Peep Media Inc. team enough for the unique challenges of this investigation.”

Directed by Jackie Torrens via Peep Media Inc., ‘Bernie Langille Wants to Know What Happened to Bernie Langille’ is a Canadian documentary that premiered at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival in April 2022. Hot Docs showcases and supports the work of Canadian and international documentary filmmakers and promotes excellence in documentary production. It was also screened at the 2022 FIN Atlantic Film Festival, and won two awards for Best Atlantic Documentary and Best Atlantic Editor.

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa. Our core team of 68 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics and Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health and Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials and Product Failure / Piping and HVAC

Fire / Electrical and Explosion investigations

Trucking

