AXIS Insurance strengthens Canadian casualty underwriting unit with senior hire

New York, NY, March 26, 2020/InsPress/ – AXIS Insurance, a business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS), has appointed Andrew Johnson as Casualty Underwriting Lead for the segment’s Canadian market casualty insurance business. Mr. Johnson is based in Toronto and reports to AXIS Insurance Head of Canada Brad Randell.

Mr. Johnson’s responsibilities include overseeing the profitability and growth of the AXIS Insurance Canada Casualty underwriting operation, which includes continuous development of underwriting appetite and strategic planning as part of AXIS Insurance Canada’s expanding reach into key Casualty underwriting segments.

“Andrew is a talented underwriter with a diverse background and perspective of the Casualty market,” said Mr. Randell. “He brings strong portfolio management business acumen, and will help us expand our reach in the Canadian casualty insurance market. We welcome Andrew to the team and look forward to his contributions.”

Mr. Johnson has more than 10 years’ experience in the property and casualty insurance market, having held a number of claims, underwriting and head office roles throughout the course of his career. Most recently, he was an Underwriting Specialist at CNA Canada, where he focused on complex manufacturing risks and the development of CNA’s manufacturing segment.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2018, of $5 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Middle East, Canada and Latin America. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of “A+” (“Strong”) by Standard & Poor’s and “A+” (“Superior”) by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

