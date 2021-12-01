BBCG Group’s Art Goguen Retires, Michel Prud’homme Appointed as incoming Managing Director

MISSISSAUGA, ON, DECEMBER 1, 2021/insPRESS/ – BBCG Group, an SCM Company serving clients as part of ClaimsPro’s Specialty Risk Division, announced today that Art Goguen, a founding partner of BBCG and current Managing Director, will be retiring in January. Michel Prud’homme, who joined the company in 2001, will assume the Managing Director role simultaneously.

Art Goguen, the youngest of four partners, formed BBCG in 1997. Widely experienced, Mr. Goguen developed a notable reputation for delivering exceptional client service, focusing primarily on fidelity bond claims with emphasis in complex financial institution, surety, financial guarantee, and trade credit insurance claims. Prior to forming BBCG, Art worked for 15 years as a Bond Claims Adjuster for a major insurer and a leading insurance claims adjusting firm.

Michel Prud’homme started his work with BBCG Group more than 20 years ago. His areas of practice include surety and fidelity bond claims, professional indemnity, and Directors & Officers liability as well as financial institution bond and trade credit claims. He began his career in 1990 working as a Surety Underwriter with a prominent insurer, and in the following years, he gained experience with other insurers in surety, fidelity, and professional liability. Mr. Prud’homme is a graduate of Business Administration from the Université du Québec à Montréal, and a frequent speaker for the Insurance Institute of Canada, Surety Association of Canada and École Polytechnique de Montréal.

Mr. Prud’homme will transition to Managing Director in the new year, continuing to work alongside Mr. Goguen in the interim.

BBCG is recognized for performing professional and technically superior investigations throughout Canada and globally. Working as a team, BBCG Group engages the right complement of resources including accountants, engineers, and other specialists as required. The team specializes in Fidelity, Contract Surety, Cyber, Trade Credit, Construction Risks, Financial Lines, E&O, and D&O claims.

“Art Goguen’s years of practice, breadth of experience, and dedication to client service make him a real force in this industry,” begins Sean Forgie, Senior Vice President of ClaimsPro’s Specialty Risk Division. “We wish him all the best in his retirement, and we’re pleased to have an internal highly qualified candidate in Michel Prud’homme assume his role.”

Lorri Frederick, President of ClaimsPro, echoes Mr. Forgie. “Art Goguen brought so much to ClaimsPro with the founding of BBCG, and his excellent reputation of service precedes him,” says Ms. Frederick. “Congratulations on an exemplary career and congratulations to Michel Prud’homme.”

Art Goguen official retires January 15, 2022, and Michel Prud’homme assumes the Managing Director role at that time.

Lorri Frederick Sean Forgie

President Senior Vice President

ClaimsPro North America Specialty Risk Division

T: 905.740.2170 T: 905.564.0654

E: lorri.frederick@scm.ca E: sean.forgie@scm.ca

ClaimsPro an independent adjusting and claims management company that has been working with Canada’s domestic insurance market for over 30 years. With offices in every province in Canada and multiple branch locations in the United States, ClaimsPro provides its clients with local expertise and the resources of a multi-national company. – claimspro.ca