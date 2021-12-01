Beard Winter LLP welcomes five new lawyers to its Insurance Defence group

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER, 1, 2021/insPRESS/ – Beard Winter LLP is pleased to welcome James E. Dunn, Michael J. Huclack, Lauren N. Bloom, Tessie Kalogeras and Juliano Pichini as the newest additions to the firm’s Insurance Litigation practice area.

Meet the newest members of the Beard Winter team:

James E. Dunn, Partner

James (Jamie) Dunn Jamie has enjoyed a long and distinguished legal career in the field of insurance defence litigation and is a nationally recognized and highly regarded litigator. Jamie specializes in jury trial work in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, as well as tort, subrogation, rail-related claims, product liability, coverage dispute litigation and commercial general liability cases. He has appeared as counsel in the Ontario Court of Appeal and before various administrative tribunals including the Financial Services Commission of Ontario and the Workplace Safety and Insurance Appeals Tribunal. Jamie is a former member of the executive of the Honourable Order of the Blue Goose of the Ontario Pond. He is a member in good standing of the Law Society of Ontario, The Advocates’ Society and Canadian Defence Lawyers. Jamie is frequently asked to speak at insurance industry conferences and he routinely provides seminars to clients on practice-related issues. Jamie can be reached at jdunn@beardwinter.com.

Michael J. Huclack, Partner

Since his call to the British Columbia bar in 1989 and to the Ontario bar in 1991, Michael Huclack has practiced exclusively in the area of insurance defence litigation. His practice includes first party and tort motor vehicle claims, disputes between insurers, and commercial general liability, homeowners and product liability actions. Michael has appeared as counsel before the Ontario Court of Appeal, the Superior Court in both jury and non-jury trials and various administrative tribunals including the Licence Appeal Tribunal and the Workplace Safety and Insurance Appeals Tribunal. Michael can be reached at mhuclack@beardwinter.com.

Lauren N. Bloom, Partner

Lauren Bloom began her practice in insurance defence litigation in 2000 upon her call to the bar. She continues to practice in the insurance defence field and has focused her practice on motor vehicle accident cases, nursing home litigation, institutional sexual liability and occupiers’ liability disputes. She has proven successful on numerous summary judgment motions and has appeared before the court with contested motions on novel issues of law. Lauren has appeared regularly before the Superior Court of Justice, the Divisional Court and the Court of Appeal. Lauren can be reached at lbloom@beardwinter.com.

Tessie Kalogeras, Partner

Tessie Kalogeras has been working in the area of insurance litigation since her call to the bar. Tessie’s practice primarily focuses on insurance defence litigation, including first and third party claims, disputes between insurers, occupiers’ liability claims and property damage disputes. Tessie has conducted numerous arbitrations. She has successfully argued various contested motions, including motions seeking summary judgment. She has appeared before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, the Ontario Divisional Court and various Tribunals, including the Financial Services Commission of Ontario, the License Appeal Tribunal and the Criminal Injuries Compensation Board. Tessie can be reached at tkalogeras@beardwinter.com.

Juliano Pichini, Lawyer

Juliano was called to the Ontario Bar in 2017. His practice is devoted to insurance defence litigation with an emphasis on motor vehicle accidents, statutory accident benefits, commercial general liability, occupier’s liability, priority and loss transfer, subrogation, and coverage issues. Juliano can be reached at jpichini@beardwinter.com.

About Beard Winter LLP

Beard Winter is a multi-service, mid-sized law firm located in downtown Toronto. Our unwavering commitment to clients is the foundation of our history since 1964. We are proud to be recognized as a Top 10 Ontario Regional Law Firm by Canadian Lawyer magazine for 2021-22, and a Canadian Law Awards Excellence Awardee for Ontario Law Firm of the Year for 2021. Best Lawyers and Lexpert recognize our lawyers in the areas of insurance law, insurance defence litigation, estates and trusts law, and family law. Beard Winter’s insurance litigation practice group acts for many of Canada’s largest insurance companies, delivering client-focused advocacy solutions over a wide array of specialty practice areas. Please visit www.beardwinter.com for more information on the firm.