Begin Insurance Announces New Branch Office Named Distinct Insurance

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 29, 2021/insPRESS/ – Begin Insurance is excited to announce the opening of their newest branch office named Distinct Insurance, located in Whitby, Ontario. Founded by Dominic Alves-Machado, Distinct Insurance will be offering a full suite of products, including Home, Auto, Commercial, Life and Travel Insurance, through Begin Insurance’s partnerships with 16 of Canada’s top insurance companies.

Dominic Alves-Machado comes to Begin Insurance with a growing portfolio after starting his insurance career at Aviva Canada and working at All Time Insurance. Dominic has a history of developing strong client relationships through referral networks, while believing that today’s technology can facilitate the insurance-purchasing and -servicing processes for clients. This aligns with Begin Insurance’s operational and business model, making Distinct Insurance a right fit for the brokerage.

“I want to thank Begin Insurance, specifically Sean Graham and Lolita Wong, for providing me with this opportunity. Both have been amazing and have welcomed me like family from day one,” comments Dominic. “I am excited about what the future holds for Distinct Insurance and look forward to helping customers with their insurance needs.”

President of Begin Insurance, Sean Graham says, “We are thrilled to have Dominic start his branch with Begin Insurance. With his experience, ambition and successful track record, he is an exceptional addition to our growing branch network.”

Distinct Insurance will become Begin Insurance’s third location, with the brokerage’s other offices located in Markham and Hamilton. Begin Insurance is looking to provide opportunities for promising entrepreneurs who wish to start their own branch, by offering a broad range of insurers, best-in-class technology, and finance, operation, compliance and marketing support for qualifying individuals.

About Begin Insurance Inc.

Begin Insurance is one of Canada’s leading digital brokerages, providing personal and casualty insurance to all of Ontario. Servicing clients online, over the phone and in person, Begin Insurance focuses on using advanced technology to provide professional service with a personal touch to their customers. For more information, visit https://begininsurance.ca and https://distinctinsurance.ca.