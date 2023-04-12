Begin Insurance Opens New Branch Named Verdant Insurance

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 12, 2023/insPRESS/ – Begin Insurance is excited to announce the launch of their new branch, Verdant Insurance, led by Jonathan Li as President and Joel Lai as Senior Vice President. Verdant Insurance will follow Begin Insurance’s digital-brokerage model, targeting the vast demographic that looks for insurance online every day.

Both Jonathan and Joel began their insurance careers as Business Development Managers at BTI Direct in 2018, before the brokerage was renamed to Begin Insurance in 2019. Within just five years in the industry, they are now transitioning from sales-focused roles into branch leaders.

“It’s amazing to see the progress of these young brokers,” comments Sean Graham, President of Begin Insurance. “When they came to us with this new business idea, we thought it was very exciting on all sides. We’ve witnessed their journey, from the beginning when they were just learning about insurance to now opening their own branch! We’re so proud that their drive and ambition have led them to this point.”

Taking advantage of a space that is under-utilized by a lot of brokerages, Verdant Insurance will devote resources to build a strong social-media presence to gain trust with the younger generation. While they welcome customers of all ages and backgrounds, Verdant’s ultimate target is to help younger clients understand insurance by speaking their language and being present where they frequent online.

“Currently, a lot of the younger demographic is being neglected or ignored because they may be considered higher risk,” remarks Jonathan Li. “We see things differently. Insurance is a life-long necessity in Canada, and this generation can become loyal customers if they are guided through the insurance process properly. It’s all about developing that trust and relationship.”

“And it’s not just about the customers,” says Joel Lai. “Just as Begin Insurance gave us a start, we want to open the door for young brokers out there. A lot of new brokers don’t know where to start, and if they are guided through the insurance industry properly, there is so much opportunity – for them and for us.”

Operational since April 2023, Verdant Insurance represents 16 standard and non-standard insurance carriers to provide P&C insurance products. Located in Markham, Verdant will service all of Ontario thanks to their digital reach.

ABOUT BEGIN INSURANCE

Part of BrokerTeam Group, Begin Insurance is one of Canada’s leading digital brokerages, providing personal and casualty insurance to all of Ontario. Servicing clients online, over the phone and in person, Begin Insurance focuses on using advanced technology to provide professional service with a personal touch to their customers. For more information, visit https://begininsurance.ca and https://verdantinsurance.com.