BELFOR announces it’s newest location

BARRIE, ON, JULY 27, 2023/insPRESS/ – Aaron Depooter, President BELFOR Canada, is excited to announce the opening of the newest BELFOR Canada office in Barrie, Ontario. BELFOR has been operating in Barrie and the surrounding region since late 2021. Depooter mentions, “with the dedication of Rob Martin and the BELFOR Barrie team, we will continue to provide exceptional customer service to our new and existing clients”. BELFOR Barrie continues to offer a unique opportunity to open a grassroots office that increases BELFOR’s

Canadian footprint.

BELFOR’s growth continues to focus on exceeding client expectations locally, regionally and nationally. The Barrie team has the experience to meet our goal of being the first choice for property owners, property managers, and insurers across Canada.

Please join us in congratulating Rob and BELFOR Barrie!

BELFOR Barrie

324 Saunders Road

Unit #7

Barrie ON L4N 9Y2

Phone: 705.428.3854

24-Hour Emergency Hotline: 866.366.0493

Canada’s Leading Provider of Property Restoration Services

BELFOR Canada operates more than 40 company-owned full-service restoration offices in eight provinces, from the mountains of Western Canada to the Atlantic coastline. Our offices are located in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec.

From structural security and total reconstruction, to the recovery and restoration of documents and machinery, BELFOR Canada has the in-house specialists, capabilities and technology to handle any type of property damage or disaster. Anytime – 24 hours a day – count on a company that delivers unmatched service.

https://www.belfor.com/en/ca