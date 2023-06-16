BELFOR welcomes Debbie Brockway – Business Development Manager – GTA

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 16, 2023/insPRESS/ – BELFOR Property Restoration is happy to announce that Debbie Brockway has joined the company as Business Development Manager for the Greater Toronto Region, and will oversee growth specifically in Toronto, Mississauga, and Hamilton.

Debbie comes to BELFOR with over 15 years of combined experience in business development, marketing, brand awareness and client relations within the insurance industry.

“She brings fantastic energy and great experience to our business development department. With exceptional professionalism, she insists on superseding our client’s needs, and we are confident that her enthusiasm and dedication will help us reach new heights in our business development endeavours.”, states BELFOR Regional Manager, Jan Gysbers.

Professionally, Debbie is also a Social Director for the Hamilton OIAA Chapter, past Executive Board Member of The Honorable Order of the Blue Goose, and has memberships with and volunteered for various industry organizations, including OIAA, OIPA and WICC.

Debbie and the BELFOR family look forward to working with you and exceeding all of your property restoration needs and expectations!

Please join us in welcoming Debbie to BELFOR!!!

Debbie Brockway

Business Development Manager – GTA

debbie.brockway@ca.belfor.com • 416.455.5114