Ben Ezenta joins EFI Global forensic engineering team in western Canada

CALGARY, AB, FEB. 9, 2021/insPRESS/ – EFI Global, a leading full-service international consulting firm specializing in forensic engineering, environmental, fire investigation and specialty consulting services, today announced the addition of structural engineering services to its offerings in western Canada and that Ben Ezenta (M.Sc., MBA, PMP, P.Eng.) has joined its team as a forensic structural engineer.

Ezenta brings to EFI Global over 25 years of extensive experience in contract administration, civil engineering, civil infrastructure and building construction, construction, project and construction management, project controls and supervision in the oil and gas sectors. His core competences include civil and structural design, project management, site inspection and review, site supervision and construction management.

“We are excited to have Ben as a member of our growing structural engineering team,” said Kevin Burgher, vice president of EFI Global in Canada. “Ben’s background and wealth of experience will bring great value to our project work and service delivery for our clients.”

In his new role, Ezenta will be working closely with Michael Bodnar, EFI Global vice president of forensic engineering for western Canada.

For further information, contact Ezenta at Ben.Ezenta@efiglobal.com or 403-464-1303. For more on EFI Global in Canada, visit efiglobal.ca.



About EFI Global

EFI Global, a Sedgwick company, is a well-established brand with an excellent reputation in Brazil, Canada, Colombia, South Africa, U.K. and the U.S. as a market leader in environmental consulting, engineering failure analysis and origin-and-cause investigations. Each year, EFI Global completes more than 45,000 projects worldwide for a wide range of clients, such as commercial, industrial, institutional, insurance, government, risk managers, public and private entities. EFI Global is one of the world’s most respected emergency response firms, capable of providing practical solutions to the most complex problems. Our multidisciplinary team of first responders, project managers, engineers, geologists and scientists are selected for their technical proficiency and in-depth industry knowledge to aid clients in resolving technical problems. For more, see efiglobal.com.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and exper­tise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

# # #