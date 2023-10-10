Berkley Canada Celebrates 15 Years

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 10, 2023/insPRESS/ – Berkley Canada, a Berkley Company, celebrates the 15th anniversary of its founding on October 6, 2008. Berkley Canada was established on the fundamental premise that providing customers and broker partners with products and services based on specialized knowledge and expertise, combined with the ability to make decisions locally, would deliver outstanding long-term value. Over the past fifteen years, Berkley Canada has become one of the top performing niche specialty providers in the Canadian Property-Casualty Insurance Market.

Commenting on the achievement, Andrew Steen, President of Berkley Canada, said, “As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, I am grateful for the incredible support we have received from our broker partners and our customers. I want to thank the members of the Berkley Canada team for continuously working to create better outcomes for our clients. As we look forward to the next chapter, our mission continues. Together we will expand our specialty capabilities and be ready to serve whenever you need us.”

Robert Berkley, Jr., President and CEO of W. R. Berkley Corporation, added, “Over the last 15 years, Berkley Canada has grown to become a leading specialty insurance provider in Canada, driven by the knowledge, expertise and dedication of the outstanding people who have been part of the organization. We would like to congratulate our Berkley Canada colleagues and thank them, along with our distribution partners and our customers for being part of our success. We look forward to the next 15+ years.”

Berkley Canada is one of the fastest growing niche specialty insurance providers in Canada, having tripled in size in the past 5 years. Berkley Canada’s business is made up of two segments: Commercial Specialty Insurance and Accident, Health and Travel Insurance, each of which provides a unique offering of expertise, a desire to do things differently, and the ability to make Underwriting and Claims decisions locally in Canada. Berkley Canada would like to thank the Canadian broker and business community for their on-going support as they continue their mission to be the best Specialty Insurer in Canada.

