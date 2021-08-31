Billyard Insurance Group Appoints Charlotte Mahy as Director of People & Culture

WELLAND, ON, AUGUST, 31, 2021/insPRESS/ – Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) has appointed Charlotte Mahy as their Director of People & Culture. To keep up with the rapid growth of their organization, BIG identified the need for a dynamic leader who will influence their reputation as a choice employer, establish company culture, and support career development.

Over the past few years, BIG’s President Stephen Billyard has observed Charlotte’s effective leadership, team development, and influence on company culture as BIG’s Marketing Manager. “She has been a key driver of culture in the organization, and we are excited to see how she will continue to shape that and establish BIG’s reputation as a top industry employer,” said Stephen Billyard.

With company experience, an MBA specialized in HR, Charlotte is perfectly suited for her new role and is equally passionate about taking the lead in this department. “People are at the core of what we do at BIG. We are expanding rapidly, so it’s all about establishing and elevating BIG’s culture, reputation, and people management across the organization,” she shared.

With the prevalence of remote work and major shifts in the industry, Charlotte recognizes how crucial it is to support new and existing employees. “BIG has an amazing foundation of people-focused technology, uncompromising dedication to our branch partners, and industry-leading training,” she explained, “We are investing our efforts in providing support to our people and cultivating an atmosphere where exceptional insurance professionals want to establish a career.”

As someone who loves to be challenged to think BIG, Charlotte is grateful that BIG has afforded her the opportunity to grow in her career. “It’s exciting to be a part of something that’s growing so quickly and making waves in the insurance industry,” she added.

Billyard Insurance Group is currently recruiting for several positions as their business grows. Interested candidates are welcome to visit their website www.thebig.ca/employment-opportunities to learn more about employment opportunities at BIG and apply through their website.

About the Billyard Insurance Group

The Billyard Insurance Group is an independent and award-winning Canadian insurance brokerage. Their holistic approach to insurance ensures their clients receive the best coverage for home insurance, auto insurance, commercial insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, life insurance and financial planning services. In recent years, BIG has witnessed exponential growth with President Stephen Billyard and his team paving the way for growth and innovation. What started as a local, family-run brokerage in Welland, Ontario has now expanded to 60 branches in key cities of Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Their growth strategy is fueled by a vision to acquire top talent by providing industry-leading training, technology, and broker support.

